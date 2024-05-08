Despite N42bn spent, Ndume laments poor renovation of Senate chamber, says it’s like a conference room

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Ali Ndume, alleged yesterday that the upper legislative chamber was poorly renovated.

Recall that the National Assembly had undergone renovation that lasted about two years.

The Federal Lawmakers had to make do with temporary venues for plenary and committee hearings while the renovation lasted.

The sum of N42 billion was reportedly spent on the renovation.

Ndume who spoke on the floor of the Senate noted there was no electronic voting device, and the speakers in the chamber were not audible.

“This is not a chamber, it is like a conference room.

READ ALSO: Ndume urges Nigerian govt to reconsider decision on electricity tariff hike

“You will not even know that it is me, Ndume, that is speaking, so also when the leader was speaking.

“We need to correct this. We need to change so many things. Like the sitting row, if you want to stand up, you will have to use tactics or strategy to stand up or sit down.

“There is no voting device here. If we are to vote electronically, the facilities are not there, but we had that previously.

“There is no clock here for senators to see the time. Okay, they are trying to show me and I am looking for it, it is not even clear. There used to be a big one.

“This is a serious observation. If you play back the record, you cannot identify Akpabio’s voice, you have to listen hard, but the audio is supposed to be very clear.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now