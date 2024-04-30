Senate in disarray over seating arrangement

Chaos erupted in the Nigerian Senate on Tuesday as lawmakers clashed over seating arrangements in the newly renovated chamber.

The incident unfolded shortly after the resumption of plenary following a break.

Senate President, GodsWill Akpabio, began proceedings by reading announcements, including birthday greetings for absent senators.

However, the atmosphere turned sour when Senator Sahabi Yau (APC, Zamfara North) raised his voice towards Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central).

A heated exchange ensued, with Senator Danjuma Goje (APC, Gombe Central) joining Yau in vocal opposition.

The ire of the senators reportedly stemmed from their dissatisfaction with designated seats in the front row, located on the last right-hand side of the chamber.

Efforts by Senate President Akpabio to restore order by inviting senators to address him one by one were unsuccessful as Senator Yau reportedly refused to comply.

The rowdy session lasted for about 20 minutes as senators bickered.

After the Senate President read his welcome-back speech, the Senate leader, moved that the Senate resolved into a closed-door session.

The Senate after that, at about 12: 05 pm resolved into an executive session.

This incident highlights simmering tensions within the Senate, particularly regarding perceived slights to seniority and protocol. The event underscores the potential for internal discord to disrupt legislative proceedings.

