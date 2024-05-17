UK journalist berates Harry and Meghan Markle for visiting Nigeria

A British journalist identified as Kevin O’Sullivan has taken a swipe at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, for their recent visit to Nigeria.

British media and fans of the royal family have harshly criticized the couple’s trip to Nigeria to commemorate the Invictus Games, Harry’s competition for injured troops.

O’Sullivan, who also doubles as a presenter on TalkTV, has also added his voice, saying there is no way the British royal family would visit a country where female genital mutilation is rife.

He continued by saying that no one, especially the royal family, should support a country like Nigeria, a nation where women’s rights are essentially nonexistent.

“The royal family doesn’t just go anywhere. These tours are planned years in advance and the countries that the royals honour with their visits are very carefully chosen.

“There’s no way our royal family would set foot in Nigeria, a country where female genital mutilation is rife; where women’s rights basically don’t exist; and where hundreds of kids are regularly kidnapped by extremist Islamic groups.

“This is not a country that should not be endorsed by anyone, certainly not our royal family and these two are naive in what they’re doing. They’re making this country look good when it doesn’t deserve it,” O’Sullivan said.

