NNPP secretary says Kwankwaso’s court order won’t shield him from EFCC probe

Comrade Oginni Olaposi Sunday, the National Secretary of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has dismissed the Kano State High Court order obtained by Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to halt his investigation and prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as too weak to evade justice.

Speaking to journalists in Abeokuta on Thursday, Oginni condemned the persistent resistance of former governors to EFCC investigations, citing the party’s request for the anti-graft agency to investigate Kwankwaso and other officials for allegedly stealing funds from the sales of nomination forms and campaign donations for the 2023 elections.

Oginni accused Kwankwaso of attempting to frustrate the EFCC’s investigation by seeking a court order, similar to the approach taken by Yahaya Bello, the former Governor of Kogi State. He emphasized that if Kwankwaso and his associates are innocent, they should not evade the EFCC’s investigation.

He said, “The continuous resistance of former governors to EFCC’s investigations is becoming worrisome.

“It is on record that the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) through its National Secretary, Comrade Oginni Olaposi Sunday has requested that the EFCC should investigate Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and other party officers on the money collected by the party from the sales of nomination forms and campaign funds donations for the 2023 general elections, which was allegedly stolen by Senator Kwankwaso and his cohorts.

“In a dramatic reaction to the imminent EFCC’s investigation, Senator Kwankwaso rushed to the Kano State High Court to ‘procure’ an order to stop the anti-graft agency from inviting him and other alleged corrupt officers for investigation, the same manner in which Yahaya Bello, the immediate past Governor of Kogi State is trying to use Court to frustrate EFCC’s prosecution.

“Nigerians cannot forget in hurry that Yahaya Bello also used Kogi State High Court to ‘procure’ a frivolous order similar to what Senator Kwankwaso also ‘procured’ from Kano State High Court to frustrate EFCC’s investigation and arrest.

“If Senator Kwankwaso and his defunct NWC are as clean as they pretended to be, they have no reason to run away from the EFCC’s investigation.”

This development highlights the ongoing battle between the EFCC and high-ranking officials accused of corruption, with the NNPP Secretary insisting that the law will eventually catch up with those involved in graft.

