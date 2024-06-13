Politics
Obi takes sarcasm to another level as he throws jabs at Tinubu, Soyinka, Okupe
Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, on Wednesday, displayed his sense of sarcasm when he threw veiled jabs at President Bola Tinubu, Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka and the former Director-General of his campaign council, Doyin Okupe.
Obi, who was a guest on an Arise TV political programme in commemoration of the 2024 Democracy Day, was asked to give his honest assessment of the Tinubu administration and he promptly said: “President Tinubu has kept his campaign promises of continuing from where Buhari stopped.
“He has done very well and is excellent at continuing from where Buhari stopped. Everything has gone up.”
President Tinubu Has Kept His Campaign Promises; Continuing From Where Buhari Stopped -Obi
He has done very well and is excellent at continuing from where Buhari stopped. Everything has gone up.
Peter Obi, 2023 Labour Party Presidential Candidate
Full interview:… pic.twitter.com/eRTpKjXxzj
— ARISE NEWS (@ARISEtv) June 12, 2024
While speaking on the recent criticism he has faced from the likes of Soyinka, Okupe and Anambra States governor Charles Soludo, Obi said: “On Wole Soyinka, Doyin Okupe and Soludo’s criticisms, I don’t like to coment when my fathers talk. I will leave the assessment to the people to make.
READ ALSO:Peter Obi may return to PDP, if…, former LP campaign DG, Osuntokun, reveals condition
“He (Wole Soyinka), is an elder and I don’t talk when elder talks. But when I get to that age, I would like the younger generation to respect me and I would put myself in a position to be respected.
“But I am fit to be the president of this nation. I am competent in both private and public service. I am one of the most successful business men in Nigeria.
“I can stand and compete against anyone in terms of my education and background.”
Peter Obi: “The first thing you do as a leader who inherited a difficult situation is to lead by example.”https://t.co/pJ88z1xv1b
— ARISE NEWS (@ARISEtv) June 12, 2024
