Court adjourns suit seeking Ganduje’s sack as APC chairman to June 26

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday adjourned till June 26 hearing of a suit seeking the removal of Abdullahi Ganduje as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The judge fixed the date after the plaintiff’s lawyer, Benjamin Davou, sought the leave of the court to allow time to reply to Ganduje’s preliminary objection.

The plaintiff – the North-Central APC Forum led by Saleh Zazzaga had in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/599/2024 queried the propriety of Ganduje’s appointment as the chairman of the APC when he is not from the North-Central geopolitical zone.

Ganduje, the APC, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were listed as respondents in the suit.

When the case was called on Thursday, Davou said although the suit was slated for hearing, it would not go ahead because Ganduje’s lawyer, Raymond Asikeni, just served him the notice of preliminary objection and their counter affidavit.

He promised to file his reply to the two sets of documents filed by the former Kano State governor next Wednesday

Justice Ekwo adjourned the hearing in the suit till June 26.

He said: “On the hearing date, the preliminary objection will be taken together with the substantive suit.

“The processes of any party absent from court shall be deemed adopted.”

