Clark demands implementation of 2014 confab report in letter to Tinubu

A former federal commissioner for information, Edwin Clark, has demanded the implementation of the 2014 national conference report.

In a letter dated June 13 and addressed to President Bola Tinubu, the elder statesman urged him to carry out an immediate restructuring of Nigeria to save the country from collapse.

Clark also called for a political solution to the travails of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, who is standing trial for alleged treason and terrorism at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

He also accused former President Muhammadu Buhari of trying to subjugate Igbos for unknown reasons.

The 2014 National Conference was midwifed by former President Goodluck Jonathan with 492 delegates that represented a cross-section of Nigerians including the professional bodies in attendance to deliberate on a wide range of topics – devolution of powers and political restructuring among others.

Clark wrote: “Now that the elections are over, we must face the restructuring of this country.

“I repeat, the immediate restructuring of Nigeria must be carried out if this country is to remain one, and I appeal to Mr. President to take immediate action to implement the historic 2014 National Conference Report which submitted 600 recommendations to the Presidency on how to restructure Nigeria in every aspect of our lives.

“President Buhari did everything to subjugate the Igbos for reason best known to him. Perhaps it may be necessary to cite some examples; the NNPC board which he constituted when he came into office had 9 members, 1 from the South-West, 1 from South-South, and no member from the South-East, even though 3 South-East states; Abia, Anambra and Imo are oil producing states; the remaining members including his Chief of State came from the North, a non-oil producing region.

“Mr. President, even in your administration, the discrimination and injustice against the Igbos has not abated. The old Eastern Region and the old Western Region, to which I belonged, were equal competitors and partners before and during the First and Second Republic but today, you have appointed 10 Yorubas as Ministers from the South-West, and only five (5) Ministers from the South-East, and you even failed to give them the ministerial appointment due to their region that would have made it six (6) Ministers.

“ There is no justification for this grave omission and no effort has been made to correct it.”

