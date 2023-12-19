Politics
RIVERS CRISIS: 1999 constitution is the cornerstone of Nigeria’s problems —Clarke
Robert Clarke, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) has described the 1999 Constitution as the cornerstone of the nation’s problems.
Clarke stated this on Tuesday in his reaction to the truce reached as President Bola Tinubu once again intervened in the political crisis rocking Rivers State.
“The 1999 constitution is the cornerstone of our problems. In every area of political line, especially in the area of election, when the constitution restricts those who can come and be voted for, or who can vote for, something must be wrong with that constitution. The problem today is not what the President says,” he said while answering questions on Arise TV’s Good Morning Show.
The senior lawyer, who faulted the demolition of the state House of Assembly complex by the Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, said: “Why should a governor bring a caterpillar and bring down the state House of Assembly? Does that show sanity and you voted for such a person”?
When asked if the President has a constitutional role in solving sub-national matters, the SAN disclosed that Tinubu has no constitutional role in the matter.
“The constitutional role of the President in all these fracas, there should have been none. The only time the constitution allowed the Federal Government to put its mouth was during the First Republic,” he stated.
READ ALSO:HURIWA rebukes senior lawyer, Robert Clarke, over clamour for Buhari’s tenure elongation
He, however, called for the amendment of the Constitution.
“All that we are running after today is power and money. Those two elements, where do you get them in Nigeria? They are only from politics.
“If you count down governors who have served in Nigeria since 2000, ask them to come show us their bank account, you will be shocked.
“We have to ask ourselves, is politics in Nigeria only meant for politicians? Why can’t people like us contest an election without joining a political party? Why do we need a political party? This is the problem we have in Nigeria today,” Clarke said.
He also suggested three areas in the constitution that need amendment. The three areas, according to him are: Local government; election; who can belong to a party and why should a party be the dominant factor in elections in Nigeria.
“Once you do the three areas in Nigeria today, I can assure you, you won’t hear about any court cases. This country will move forward,” he added.
Ripples Nigeria reports that the political crisis in Rivers State may have ceased as parties reached a truce on Monday night after President Tinubu intervened for the second time.
