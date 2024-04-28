Rivers Crisis: Governor Fubara insists on governing on own terms

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has once again insisted that he will not allow any external influence to determine the way he runs his administration.

Fubara who has been having a running battle with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike as well as loyalists of the FCT Minister since assuming office, made the vow when he paid a courtesy visit to former Governor Celestine Omehia at his country home to offer his condolences on the passing of his mother, Ezinne Cecilia Omehia, in Ubima, Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

He insisted that he would not govern the state from a position of submission.

Fubara, while addressing Omehia, described his ongoing political travails as efforts by his detractors to destroy the soul of the state and vowed that he would not rule the state on his knees.

Fubara decried what he termed as evil of politics and bitterness being exhibited by those who are against the progress of the state and the imminent danger it portends on the progress of the state, which should be discouraged as a bad political culture in contemporary times.

“Anybody who claims to love this state should not be party to anything, directly or indirectly, that will bring us backwards. We will continue to support every course that will advance the interests of our dear Rivers State.

READ ALSO:Rivers crisis possibly on agenda as Tinubu meets Gov Fubara in Aso Rock

“And I am happy to say, and I’ve said it over and again, it doesn’t matter the number of people that are standing with me, I will stand on that side of truth.”

Continuing, Fubara said:

“I will not, I repeat, I will not govern our dear state on my knees. If that was the purpose, I will not do that. I will stand to govern our dear state and stand continually on the side of right.

“But politics of bitterness will not take us anywhere. So, I want to thank you that, at this stage, we have a few of you who understand that Rivers State belongs to every one of us. We must, therefore, fight together to sustain the soul of this state,” he emphasized.

Consoling Umehia, the governor said, “I have come here with very few respected elders of the state, to come and support you and say to you that we sorrow with you,” the embattled governor said.

“The most important thing is to show our concern and love. Any human being who shows enmity to death, that person is not even normal.

“We also rejoice with you for a life lived well to fulfilment by Mama. We wish Mama a safe journey. Let her stay well where she has gone.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now