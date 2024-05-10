Business
Malabu: US. lawmakers demand fresh probe into Shell, Eni’s bribery allegation
The last has not been heard of the controversies surrounding the 2011 deal for lucrative Nigerian oil bloc, Oil Prospecting Lease (OPL) 245 popularly called the Malabu Oil scandal.
On Wednesday, two members of the United States Congress, Maxine Waters and Joyce Beatty wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Department of Justice (DoJ) to reopen an investigation into oil giants Shell and Eni over allegations of corruption in the oil deal.
The lawmakers’ call came afte President Bola Tinubu controversially restored the oil block’s ownership to the European firms.
They alleged that Shell and Eni violated the FCPA by paying over $1.1 billion in bribes to Nigerian officials, including former President Goodluck Jonathan to secure the OPL 245 oil rights.
“Available evidence implicates both companies in a scheme that resulted in the payment of $1.1 billion in bribes to Nigerian government officials,” stated the lawmakers from the financial services and national security committees.
They emphasized that US law prohibits American firms from bribing foreign officials to benefit their business interests.
The legislators cited reporting earlier this year by Nigerian news outlet Peoples Gazette that exposed how Tinubu negotiated a deal to have Shell and Eni transfer lucrative assets to Oando Plc, an oil firm run by his nephew Wale Tinubu, in exchange for restoring OPL 245 ownership.
By: Babajide Okeowo
