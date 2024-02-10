Business
After years of dormancy, PH refinery takes delivery of 475,000 barrels of crude oil from Shell
After several years of dormancy, it appears the Port Harcourt refinery is set for a restart as Shell Petroleum Development Company Limited (SPDC) has disclosed that it delivered 475,000 barrels of crude oil to the refinery this week.
The Port Harcourt Refinery, one of Nigeria’s four state-owned refineries, has endured extensive neglect and deterioration over the years.
A $1.5 billion rehabilitation project of the refinery was launched by former President Muhammadu Buhari administration in 2019, to restore the refinery to its nameplate capacity of 210,000 barrels per day (bpd).
To underscore the readiness of the refinery to begin production, the dual unit plant reportedly took delivery of 475,000 barrel on January 18, 2024.
Dangote refinery turns to US for crude oil supply
This was confirmed in a statement by Shell’s Bonny oil terminal manager Osita Nnajiofor on Friday.
“This significant milestone was made possible through intensive preparations, collaboration and the dedication of the Bonny Oil and Gas Terminal, BOGT and Port Harcourt Refinery Company, PHRC teams.
“The recommencement of crude oil supply from the Bonny Oil and Gas Terminal to Port Harcourt Refinery is a significant achievement and a game-changer for the industry and the country. The intensive preparations, collaboration and dedication of both teams involved were instrumental in overcoming challenges and ensuring a safe and efficient supply operation.
“This milestone will support the government’s aspiration of steady supply of petroleum products to the downstream market and other associated benefits to the economy of the nation.”
By Babajide Okeowo
