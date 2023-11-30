Afenifere reminds Nigerian govt of Dec deadline for Port Harcourt refinery repairs

Afenifere, a pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and political group, on Thursday urged the federal government to strive towards fulfilling its December deadline for the Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, refineries’ operation.

In a recent meeting with the leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its counterpart, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) President Bola Tinubu gave an assurance that the Port-Harcourt refinery would start up operations by December 2023.

Afenifere mentioned in a statement released in Ibadan, Oyo State, by the group’s National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, that the call was one of the resolutions made by the group during its Tuesday meeting in Pa Reuben Fasoranti’s Akure home.

The group also called on the government and security agencies to urgently take steps that would be more effective in tackling the insecurity threatening the socio-economic well-being of the people.

“Afenifere tasks the Federal Government to meet the December deadline given for Port Harcourt refinery to resume production. The government should also accelerate actions that would strengthen the value of our currency, enhance productivity, and reduce the costs of items.

“The organisation also calls for acceleration of actions in the power sector by the Minister of Power and Energy, Adebayo Adelabu in view of the pivotal roles that power is playing in the economic and social lives of the people,” the statement reads.

