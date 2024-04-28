South-West youth group cautions Pa Adebanjo, Afenifere on fight for Yoruba nation

A Yoruba youth group known as the Yoruba Nation Youths both Home and Diaspora, has insisted on continuing the fight for the actualisation of the Yoruba Nation, while cautioning Yoruba elders, especially some leaders of Afenifere against being an impediment to the dream.

The group, in a statement on Saturday after a press conference held in Ibadan, Oyo State, declared that they would continue to fight for self-determination for the Yoruba Nation until it becomes a reality.

In the statement signed by its leader, Prophet Ayodele Ologunloluwa, the group frowned at some elders who they said have given up on the fight for a Yoruba Nation self-determination, but are instead calling for a restructuring.

“We are not happy with the way and manner the leader of pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo and some leaders in the South West have been going about relegating the issue of actualization of Yoruba Nation,” the statement said.

“Why is Afenifere always attacking the advocates of Yoruba self-determination with such terrible venom?

“What do you gain from Nigeria that makes you so feverish in defending the continued Yoruba membership of Nigeria? What has the Yoruba gained in Nigeria.

“Secondly, why is a body like Afenifere never careful about creating the impression that we Yoruba are viciously divided?

“Why can’t you imitate the careful and respectful manner in which we of the Yoruba Nation always speak of Afenifere? Prof Akintoye warns us regularly to be respectful of Afenifere.

”Why can’t Afenifere do the same? Is it in Yoruba interest to appear often as violently divided?

READ ALSO:Afenifere youths slam Pa Adebanjo over factionalisation, call for his removal

“Thirdly, since some Yoruba persons are free to advocate restructuring, why do you seem to insist that other Yoruba persons are sinning by advocating Yoruba Nation and deserve to be insulted and crucified?

“Fourthly, here is something we have never wanted to raise because of our respect for Afenifere.

“It is the history of how we Yoruba people have become like slaves in Nigeria. The whole world knows how this disaster befell the Yoruba and the generation that bears the historical responsibility for it.

”Does it make sense that the same generation should still be pushing our Nation deeper and deeper into slavery?

“Finally, watch again the interview of Prof.Akimtoye with Dr Abati. When Prof Akintoye referred to Afenifere and restructuring, observe his respectful language. Also observe his explanation about. Restructuring. Why can’t we all emulate this man?

“What we are saying is that enough is enough for those Yoruba leaders who are trying to truncate our efforts.

“Pa Ayo Adebanjo should desist from calling himself a Yoruba leader because we Youths won’t allow our future to be mortgaged by him.

“We don’t have confidence in him anymore and henceforth he should stop parading himself as Afenifere leader.

“We are also coming for those Traditional rulers who usually bestow Chieftaincy titles on the Fulanis in Yoruba land.

“Youths are ready to fight for their rights. Chief Obafemi Awolowo had said it before now that when it is time, youths will rise up to fight for Yoruba Nation,” the youth group maintained.

