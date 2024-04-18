News
YORUBA NATION: Oyo govt goes after MKO Abiola’s wife, demolishes her residence
Wife of the late billionaire businessman and politician, MKO Abiola, Modupe Onitiri-Abiola is currently on the run after posting a video online supporting the invasion of the Oyo State Governor’s Office and the state House of Assembly by self-styled Yoruba Nation agitators last week Saturday.
Consequently, the Oyo State government, on Wednesday, moved against her by demolishing the building where she recorded the video in which she declared that Yorubaland had become a sovereign nation.
The storey-building is located in the Oluyole area of Ibadan.
In a viral video, it was revealed that the house was pulled down following the discovery by security agents that the house was also being used as an armoury.
According to findings, she recorded the broadcast there then left the house before sending it on social media.
According to a source, Onitiri-Abiola, who has been on the run, was using one of the rooms downstairs to store weapons, camouflage uniforms, boots and other items.
Though this could not be immediately confirmed, it was learnt that the state government has confiscated the premises.
The source said: “When the demolition was ongoing, all neighbours around denying seeing her. But, some of them said she lives in that house.”
Security men and those who carried out the demolition order were seen still hanging around the premises.
A room where the broadcast was believed to have been made was turned upside down with all personal effects littering the floor, just as a larger part of the building was completely demolished while a part was left standing.
