Another Chibok girl, Lydia Simon, with three children regains freedom

One of the remaining 89 female students of the Chibok Girls’ Secondary School in Borno State who were abducted in 1994, has been rescued few days after the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of their abduction by the Boko Haram terrorists.

According to a counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, the girl identified as Lydia Simon, was rescued by troops of Operation Desert Sanity III, code-named Operation Hadin Kai, along with her three children on Wednesday in Ngoza local government area of the state.

Zagazola who quotes intelligence sources in a post on X, said the rescued victim was on serial number 68 among the abducted girls who reportedly escaped from the camp of a Boko Haram commander, Ali Ngulde in Mandara Mountain where she was held in captivity for several years

“She surrendered to troops of 82 Division Task Force Battalion at Ngoshe in Gwoza LGA. The rescued Chibok girl was five months pregnant and claimed she was from Pemi Town in Chibok,” Zagazola said.

