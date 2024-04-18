News
Another Chibok girl, Lydia Simon, with three children regains freedom
One of the remaining 89 female students of the Chibok Girls’ Secondary School in Borno State who were abducted in 1994, has been rescued few days after the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of their abduction by the Boko Haram terrorists.
According to a counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, the girl identified as Lydia Simon, was rescued by troops of Operation Desert Sanity III, code-named Operation Hadin Kai, along with her three children on Wednesday in Ngoza local government area of the state.
READ ALSO:CAN pleads with govt to rescue 89 kidnapped Chibok girls still in captivity
Zagazola who quotes intelligence sources in a post on X, said the rescued victim was on serial number 68 among the abducted girls who reportedly escaped from the camp of a Boko Haram commander, Ali Ngulde in Mandara Mountain where she was held in captivity for several years
“She surrendered to troops of 82 Division Task Force Battalion at Ngoshe in Gwoza LGA. The rescued Chibok girl was five months pregnant and claimed she was from Pemi Town in Chibok,” Zagazola said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...