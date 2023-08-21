Another Chibok school girl regains freedom in Borno, 87 still in captivity

Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued a 27-year-old Chibok schoolgirl, Mary Nkeki, in Borno State.

The girl was paraded before journalists at the headquarters of Operation Hadin Kai Theatre command in Maiduguri, Borno State on Monday.

She told journalists that her Boko Haram husband, Adam, facilitated her escape after he surrendered to the troops in the North-East state.

The girl said she delivered two children for her husband but they all died.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Army says it lacks capacity, intelligence to locate Chibok girls

She expressed her love for the repentant terrorist and pleaded to be reunited with him.

Boko Haram insurgents had in April 2014 abducted over 276 students from their hostel at the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok, Borno State.

The development brought the number of girls that had so far regained their freedom to 189 while 87 are still in captivity.

