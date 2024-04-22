Troops discover ISWAP bread factory in Borno (Video)

Troops of the Nigerian Army under Operation Lake Sanity III of Operation Hadin Kai, on Sunday, discovered a bread production factory operated by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), hidden within their enclave in Maisani, Timbuktu Triangle, Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama who disclosed this in a post on his X handle on Monday, said combined troops of 199 Special Forces Battalion, in conjunction with Hybrid Forces and Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF), stumbled upon the bread factory during an exploitation mission into the terrorists’ hideout.

Makama who quoted security sources in his post, said the soldiers also discovered sophisticated baking machines which they destroyed.

“The sources said that the factory was destroyed while items recovered include 2 Lister generating plants, 1 baking machine, and several baking materials,” Makama wrote.

“These groups of terrorists are mostly responsible for attacks, ambushes, and IED/mine incidents targeting the Damboa roads, Damaturu-Maiduguri MSR (Main Supply Route), attacks towards Askira, Buratai, Buni Yadi, as well as the destruction of the high-tension transmission line connecting Borno and Yobe State.

“Despite the complexity of the terrain characterized by highly fortified camp mostly located under thick foliage and IEDs planted in several locations within the Timbuktu Triangle, the troops continued to maintain high fighting efficiency,” Makama posted.

