News
Blackout: Nigerian govt sets Dec 31 deadline to ramp up power capacity to 6000mw
Following incessant blackout experienced by Nigerians, the Federal Government has set the deadline of the year’s end to ramp up power generation to a target 6,000 Megawatts from 4,000 MW.
This will add an additional 2,000mw to the power generation capacity of the country.
This development was announced by Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, on Monday during an oversight visit of the Senate Committee on Power to the Federal Ministry of Power and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in Abuja.
Adelabu lamented the over-dependence on the national grid and noted that a different target of 10-12,000 transmission capacity has been set for the next three years.
Issues around the recent hike in electricity tariff was not discussed at the meeting, as the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, said an investigative hearing has already been scheduled for the 29th of April to address major concerns trailing the policy.
READ ALSO:Power Minister pledges to end blackouts, silent on specifics
He further appealed to the committee to help pressurise the government to help pay outstanding debts, a move he said will significantly ramp up electricity supply.
According to him, the Tinubu led administration is determined to break the 4,000 MW jinx that has spanned decades prior to his appointment as the 47th minister of power.
Leading members of the senate committee on power, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe alongside the Power Minister and other officials, also inspected some projects before meeting members and Staff of the transmission company of Nigeria at a separate meeting.
At this meeting, the incessant power grid collapse in the country was the focus.
According to the TCN, Nigeria has witnessed six power grid collapses in the year 2024. Gas shortage for power generation and the vandalism of power infrastructure are said to be responsible for the recurrent incidents of grid collapse in the country.
By: Babajide Okeowo
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...