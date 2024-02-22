Power Minister pledges to end blackouts, silent on specifics

In response to ongoing power outages across Nigeria, Power Minister Adebayo Adelabu has expressed optimism for a swift resolution to the gas supply dispute and a subsequent restoration of power supply.

The minister through his media assistant, Bolaji Tunji, conveyed that the Federal Government and gas suppliers were nearing an agreement to resume gas supply. “The Minister has met with the gas companies, and they are going to sign an agreement. After that, they will resume the supply of gas,” Tunji stated on Wednesday.

While acknowledging the existing debt owed to gas suppliers, Tunji emphasized efforts to address the financial concerns. “Efforts are being made to pay up a substantial part of the debt,” he added.

While the Minister’s assurance provides some hope for Nigerians experiencing power cuts, specific details regarding the timeline for agreement, gas supply resumption, and subsequent power restoration remain unclear.

Furthermore, ensuring transparent communication with the public regarding the ongoing negotiations, the specific terms of the agreement, and the anticipated timeline for improved power supply is vital to addressing public concerns and managing expectations effectively.

