‘Electricity is not free’, Power Minister tells DisCo to publish names of debtors

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has thrown his support behind the publication of names of debtors owing outstanding electricity bills to the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC).

During an inspection tour of power projects in Edo State on Friday, Adelabu met with BEDC management and expressed his stance on the matter.

Adelabu emphasized the importance of transparency in electricity billing and payment, stating that “electricity supply is not free.”

He stressed the need for BEDC to have sufficient funds to maintain operations and provide reliable service.

The Minister expressed support for BEDC’s efforts to collect outstanding debts, including disconnections and potential publication of debtors’ names.

He encouraged BEDC to proceed with publishing the names if they deem it necessary, highlighting the principle of “Nigerians need to know the truth.”

Adelabu said, “There is nothing wrong with publishing the names of the company’s debtors because electricity supply is not free.

“The BEDC needs money to remain in business and serve its customers well.

“I will not stop you from disconnecting organizations or individuals owing.

“I am also not going to stop you from publishing the names of the debtors. Nigerians need to know the truth.

“If you want to publish the names of those owing, you can go ahead and do so.”

