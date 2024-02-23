Catholic Bishops in Nigeria reject Pope’s directive to bless same-sex marriage

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) on Friday reaffirmed its stance on same-sex relationships, reiterating the Church’s teaching on marriage and rejecting the practice of blessing same-sex couples.

In a communiqué issued after their First Plenary Meeting, the CBCN emphasized their belief in marriage as a sacramental union between one man and one woman.

This position aligns with the Code of Canon Law and the Catechism of the Catholic Church, according to the statement.

Their stand goes against a recent approval by Pope Francis for Catholic priests to bless same sex marriages, a radical shift in policy that aimed at making the church more inclusive while maintaining its strict ban on gay marriage.

The Bishops also expressed their opposition to “irregular unions,” including those involving polygamy, divorcees, and remarried individuals, in a manner that legitimizes such relationships.

READ ALSO: Pastor Kumuyi disagrees with Pope Francis, says same-sex marriage not biblical

They emphasized their adherence to the teachings of Christ and the Pope, declaring that Catholic priests in Nigeria are not permitted to bless same-sex couples.

“The CBCN’s stance reflects the Church’s longstanding position on marriage and sexual ethics, emphasising the sanctity of traditional marriage and the rejection of practices contrary to natural law.

“The issue of blessing same-sex couples has generated a lot of controversies. Many Episcopal Conferences have taken their position on this matter.

“We re-affirm the age long teaching of the Church on the Sacrament of Marriage as a union between one man and one-woman,” the communique read.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now