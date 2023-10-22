Metro
NSCDC arrests 76 for same-sex marriage in Gombe
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 76 persons for alleged involvement in a same-sex marriage in Gombe State.
The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mohammed Muazu, who paraded the people before journalists at the command headquarters in Gombe on Sunday, said the agency’s operatives stormed the venue following a tip-off and stopped the wedding.
He said those arrested comprised 59 males and 17 females.
The commandant was represented at the briefing by the NSCDC spokesman in the state, Buhari Sa’ad.
READ ALSO: NSCDC arrests man for alleged vandalisation of stadium floodlights
Muazu said: “They were arrested at Duwa plaza along Bauchi-Gombe expressway, holding a homosexual birthday and they had plans to hold a same-sex wedding before our men raided the scene. 59 males were arrested, 21 willfully confessed to being homosexuals, and 17 females, being present at the scene were picked up.”
“They will be charged to court to answer for their crime which is a social vice, a crime in Gombe State.”
