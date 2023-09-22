NSCDC intercepts 292 bags of smuggled rice in Lagos

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has intercepted 292 bags of foreign rice illegally imported into the country.

The NSCDC Public Relations Officer, Babatunde Afolabi, disclosed this to journalists on Friday in Abuja.

He said three suspects were arrested while conveying the rice with three wooden boats from Cotonou, Benin Republic to Lagos.

The spokesman said: “The suspects were intercepted by operatives of the NSCDC Commandant General’s marine monitoring team based on credible intelligence made available to the team.

“The Commandant-General, Dr. Ahmed Audi, had directed that the suspects and exhibits be handed over to the Nigeria Customs Service for prosecution preliminary investigations are concluded.

“He assured that the corps would continue to pursue its statutory functions of protection of critical national assets and infrastructure and continue in its fight against insecurity.”

