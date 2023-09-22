17-year-old student commits suicide in Benue

A 17-year-old student identified as Terhemba Tyochivir committed suicide on Thursday in Benue State.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Sewuese Anene, confirmed the incident to journalists on Friday in Makurdi.

READ ALSO: Suspected herdermen kill three in Benue IDP camp

She said the deceased was a student of Government Secondary School, Gboko, before his death.

The boy, according to her, was rushed to Bishop Murray Hospital Makurdi, where doctors confirmed him dead.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now