Suspected herdermen kill three in Benue IDP camp

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have reportedly killed three people inside an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Benue State.

The Camp Coordinator, Terna Jacob, who confirmed the attack incident while speaking to journalists, said the gunmen invaded the camp located at Agagbe in Gwer West local government area of the state on Thursday evening and killed the victims while others were injured during the invasion.

Jacob who gave the names of the victims as Ortom Chiater, 25, Targule Sechivir, 30, and Kusa Amos, 50, said they were displaced when herders attacked their villages separately in 2020, 2021 and 2022, and since then taken refuge in Agagbe camps.

“Ortom Chiater was killed on his farm yesterday by armed herders. His body was found and buried. He was displaced by the same group on 5/7/2022. He is from Tse-Ugber in the Mbachohon council ward. He and his family are currently staying at IDP camp, Agagbe, block 3 room 2 RCM. He is 25 years old,” Jacob said.

“Mr. Targule Sechivir of Tse-Jabi Sengev council was killed yesterday by Fulani militia on his farm. His remain was found and buried. He was displaced by the same group on 30/07/2020. He and his family are taking refuge at IDP camp, Agagbe, staying in block 6 room. He is 30 years old,” he added.

