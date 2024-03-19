DHQ reveals identities, pictures of soldiers killed in Delta community

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Monday night, revealed the identities of the 16 soldiers who were killed by attackers while on a peace mission to the Okuama community in the Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State last Thursday.

The soldiers comprising of a Lieutenant Colonel, a Major, a Captain, and 12 other rank and file soldiers, were serving with the 181 Amphibious Battalion and were on a peace-keeping mission to quell community clashes in the Bomadi LGA of the state when they were abducted and subsequently killed.

In a post on its X account, the DHQ shared their photos and names of the fallen soldiers.

Their names are:

– LT COL AH ALI, COMMANDING OFFICER 181 AMPHIBIOUS BATTALION NIGERIAN ARMY

– Maj SD Shafa (N/13976)

– Maj DE Obi (N/14395)

– Capt U Zakari (N/16348)

– SSgt Yahaya Saidu (#3NA/36/2974)

– Cpl Yahaya Danbaba (1ONA/65/7274)

– Col Kabiru Bashir (11NA/66/9853)

– LCol Bulus Haruna (16NA/TS/5844)

– Lal Sole Opeyemi (17NA/760719)

– LCpl Bello Anas (17NA/76/290)

– LCpl Hamman Peter (NA/T82653)

– LCpl Ibrahim Abdullahi (18NA/77/1191)

– Pte Alhaji Isah (17NA/76/6079)

– Pte Clement Francis (19NA/78/0911)

– Pte Abubakar Ali (19NA/78/2162)

– Pte Ibrahim Adamu (19NA/78/6079)

– Pte Adamu Ibrahim (21NA/80/4795)

IMG-20240318-WA0008.jpg

