Army reveals how officers, soldiers responding to communal clash in Delta were killed

Troops from the Nigerian Army’s 181 Amphibious Battalion were attacked and killed on Thursday, March 14th, while responding to a communal clash between the Okuama and Okoloba communities in Delta State.

According to a statement released on Saturday, by Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, Acting Director of Defence Information, a team of soldiers deployed on a peace mission were surrounded and attacked by youths from the Okuama community.

This initial attack resulted in casualties, though the exact number is not yet confirmed.

A reinforcement team led by the Commanding Officer was also ambushed, leading to the deaths of the Commanding Officer, two Majors, one Captain, and twelve soldiers.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has ordered an immediate investigation and the arrest of those involved in the killings. The Delta State Government has also been informed of the incident.

The statement reads, “The troops of 181 Amphibious Batallion, Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State While on peace mission to OKUOMA community in BOMADI LGA of Delta State were surrounded by some community youths and killed on Thursday, 14 March, 2024.

“The unfortunate incident occurred when the troops responded to a distress call after the communal crisis between the Okuama and Okoloba communities both in Delta State.

“The reinforcement team led by the Commanding officer was also attacked, leading to the death of the Commanding officer, two Majors, one Captain and 12 Soldiers.

“The Chief of Defence Staff ( CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa has directed the immediate investigation and arrest of those involved in the heinous crime. The occurrence has been reported to the Delta State Govt.”

He also stated that the Nigerian military remains committed to maintaining peace and security in the country. Several arrests have been made, and efforts are underway to determine the motive behind the attack.

This incident highlights the ongoing security challenges faced by Nigerian security forces, particularly in areas with communal tensions. Further details regarding the attack and the ongoing investigation are expected to be released in the coming days.

