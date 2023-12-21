Connect with us

Delta police recover arms in sack, launch manhunt for suspects

Published

1 hour ago

on

Spokesman for the Delta Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, has confirmed the discovery of a cache of arms and ammunition hidden in sacks in the Ekpan Community of Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.
Edafe who disclosed this in a statement in Warri on Thursday, said the discovery was made by the Divisional Police Officer of Ekpan Division, CSP Aliyu Shaba, following credible information about the activities of the hoodlums operating in Ekpan, Warri and environs.
“Following the credible information, the DPO swiftly responded to the intel and trailed the hoodlums to their hideout behind NIGER-CAT.
“However, upon sighting the police, the hoodlums took to their heels, they were chased but to no avail,” he said.
He added that an intensive search was conducted around an uncompleted building and in the process a certain sack was found where the weapons were found inside the sack when it was searched.
“Exhibits recovered from the hoodlums include one AR rifle, two magazines, 75 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and one locally made cut-to-size gun.
“Others are four rounds of live cartridges; one Awka-made Beretta pistol and one round of 9mm ammunition,” he said.
Edafe further assured that a manhunt has been mounted for the fleeing suspects aimed at identifying and apprehending them.

