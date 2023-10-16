Police arrests three suspected kidnappers, recovers IEDs, others in Delta

Police operatives in Delta have arrested three suspected kidnappers and recovered five packs of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Bright Edafe, disclosed this to journalists on Monday in Warri.

He said the suspects were arrested on Friday by police operatives attached to the Orerokpe Division in Okpe Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman said: “Recall that about two months ago, the command arrested some suspected kidnappers, including Ese–Oghene Ezekiel.

“He masterminded the kidnap of his brother and members of his household at Oha Community, Okpe Local Government Area, when Regina Ogana, his brother’s wife was shot dead.

“The initial success notwithstanding, the Commissioner of Police in Delta, Wale Abass gave CSP Oboware, the marching orders, to ensure every other person involved in the crime was brought to book.

“Two male suspects were arrested for their involvement in the incident. Consequently, upon their arrest, the team proceeded to conduct a search at their premises and hideout.”

He said four AK-47 rifles, one pump action, one locally made single barrel cut-to-size pistol, and 58 rounds of 7.62 live ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

Other recovered items are 13 live cartridges, five packs of IEDs, six detonators, and eight empty magazines.

