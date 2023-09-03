Metro
Police rescues kidnapped persons, recovers ammunition in Delta
Police operatives in Delta on Thursday rescued two kidnapped victims at Oghara, Ethiope West local government area of the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Bright Edafe, told journalists on Sunday in Warri that the police had launched a manhunt for the fleeing suspects.
Edafe added that the victims were rescued by the combined team of police operatives attached to the Oghara Police Division, and local vigilante groups.
He said: “The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Oghara division, CSP Olasunkanmi Musiliu, received a distress call on Wednesday that two persons have been kidnapped at Oghara-Ugbenu Link Road
“The DPO while acting on credible and technically-generated information led a combined team of police operatives, anti-cult unit, SIB unit, and the local vigilante groups into the Oghara-Ugbenu forest.
“At about 11:30 a.m., on August 31, the operatives relentlessly combed the forest which forced the kidnappers to abandon the victims and escape. The kidnapped victims were rescued unhurt.”
Edafe said the victims had since been reunited with their families while four live cartridges, one cell phone, an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card, and three SIM cards were recovered from the scene.
“Regardless of the victims’ rescue, efforts to apprehend the fleeing suspects are ongoing,” the spokesman added.
