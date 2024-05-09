Lookman fires Atalanta to Europa League final, to face unbeaten Leverkusen

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman scored the opening goal as Atalanta thrash Marseille 3-0 in their Europa League semifinal second-leg clash on Thursday.

Both sides already played a 1-1 draw from the first leg in France, and Lookman broke the deadlock in the 30th minute of the reverse fixture.

Ruggeri and Yaya Toure scored the other goals for the hosts in the 52nd and 94th minutes respectively to win the tie 4-1 on aggregate.

The Serie A giants have now advanced to the final of the competition, where they will face Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Leverkusen fought back to play a 2-2 draw against AS Roma in the second leg of their semifinal tie in Germany.

They had secured a 2-0 victory over Roma in Italy last week, hence successfully advanced to the final with a 4-2 aggregate victory.

The Xabi Alonso side have not tasted defeat since the start of the season and have now gone 49 games without losing.

With the league title already won, they stand a chance of making it an invincible treble, with the German Cup and the Europa League right within their reach.

Meanwhile, Olympiakos knocked out Aston Villa with a 6-2 aggregate win in the semifinal of the Europa Conference League to set up a final against Fiorentina.

