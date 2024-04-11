EUROPA: Liverpool suffer shock defeat to Atalanta at Anfield

English Premier League club Liverpool were thrashed 3-0 by Serie A side Atalanta in the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinal tie.

On a deeply frustrating night for below-par Liverpool, Darwin Nunez missed two big chances, Mohamed Salah, who started from the bench, also missed a big chance.

The Jurgen Klopp side now walk a tightrope as they will hope to pull off an incredible comeback in the second leg in Italy.

Read Also: Europa: Liverpool reach Q’finals, Bayer complete dramatic comeback win

The winners of this tie will face Benfica or Marseille in the semi-finals, with Benfica establishing a 2-1 first-leg advantage to take to France next week.

Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen secured a 2-0 home victory over West Ham ahead of the second leg to hold in London.

The German Bundesliga club are one step into the semifinal of the competition, where they will face either Roma or AC Milan.

Roma defeated Milan 1-0 at the San Siro.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now