Palmer wins seven-goal thriller for Chelsea as Liverpool also win to go top

Cole Palmer scored a hattrick for Chelsea in their incredible 4-3 victory over Manchester United in a Premier League clash on Thursday night.

Despite having given up a two-goal lead, the Blues fought back and a late drama which saw Palmer score twice after the 100 minute mark, handed them the win.

Conor Gallagher had opened scoring in the fouth minute when Palmer scored his first for the night to double their lead.

In a loud Stamford Bridge stadium, United fought back, with Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes ensuring that both sides were level at halftime.

Garnacho soon put the Red Devils in the lead in mid second half before the late drama ensued and the hosts secured all three points.

Earlier, Liverpool also defeated Sheffield United 3-1 to climb to the top of the league table.

The game played at Anfield saw the hosts gifted a 17th-minute lead when Darwin Nunez charged down goalkeeper Ivo Grbic’s clearance with the ball rebounding into the net.

Liverpool conceded a 58th-minute equaliser through a Conor Bradley owngoal, before Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo scored to seal the three points for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Reds stay at the summit of the league with two points above second-placed Arsenal, and eight games left.

