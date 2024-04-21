Sports
Man Utd into FA Cup final after surviving Coventry fightback to win shootout
Manchester United have set up a meeting against city rivals Manchester City in the final of the English FA Cup after they won over Coventry in the semifinal on Sunday.
Coventry aiming to be first lower league club since Cardiff in 2008 to reach final, did put up a fine performance but could not overcome.
The Championship side stunned the Red Devils who had led 3-0 in 70 minutes but conceded three goals before full time, forcing the game into extra time.
After goals from Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes, the second-tier side fought back, with Ellis Simms and Callum O’Hare reducing the deficit, and Haji Wright converting a stoppage time penalty.
In a very modern-day thriller, both sides then struggled to find a winner in extra time but failed, as the game went into penalty shootout.
United won the shootout 4-2 to secure their place in the final of the competition.
Bradley Collins saved United’s first kick, from Casemiro, then Andre Onana denied Callum O’Hare, before unsettled Ben Sheaf with some verbal jousting – and the Coventry captain missed – allowing Rasmus Hojlund to win it.
United will now face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the final – a repeat of last season’s final, which City won.
