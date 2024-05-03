Business
Again, Customs FX rate for import duties increases to N1,441/$1, higher than official rate
For the second time this month, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has adjusted the foreign exchange (FX) rate for import duties, this time, to N1,441/$1.
This represents a 4.94 percent increase compared to the N1,373.64/$ adopted on May 1.
The rate adopted by customs was observed on Friday on the Federal Government’s single window trade portal.
The customs typically adopts FX rates recommended by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for import duties based on trading activities in the official FX market.
Ripples Nigeria observes that the NCS rate is higher than the official closing rate ₦1400.40/$1 which the naira traded on the official Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market window on May 3.
READ ALSO: CPPE decries volatility of Customs duty exchange rate
According to CBN on February 23, the customs and other related parties must adopt the closing rate in the official window for import duty.
The apex bank said the FX rate at the point of importation should be used for import duty assessment until the termination date and clearance are finalised.
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, had on May 1 warned that volatility in the exchange rate was detrimental to the economy.
He said the economy’s real sector activities such as planning, production, and other activities are negatively impacted by the frequent changes.
By: Babajide Okeowo
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
German Police bust alleged Nigerian scam dating ring
German authorities have arrested eleven individuals suspected of being members of a Nigerian mafia group involved in a large-scale dating...
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...