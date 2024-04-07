Salah rescues point for Liverpool in Man Utd thriller

Mohamed Salah scored a late equalizer for Liverpool in a 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Liverpool had opened the scoring in the 23rd minute through Luis Díaz before the hosts fought back in the second half with two goals from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo.

But Salah slotted home calmly from the penalty spot with six minutes left after Aaron Wan-Bissaka pulled down Harvey Elliott.

With the result, the Reds failed to return to the top of the league table, but they share same points as leaders Arsenal with an inferior goal difference.

Salah becomes the first player to score in four consecutive Premier League away appearances against Manchester United.

The Red Devils remain sixth in the table, 11 points behind the top four, with only seven games left.

