Europa: Liverpool reach Q’finals, Bayer complete dramatic comeback win
Liverpool have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Europa League after thrashing Sparta Prague 11-2 on aggregate.
The Reds had defeated Sparta 5-1 in the first leg of the tie before sealing a 6-1 win on Thursday night to complete the rout.
Darwin Nunez’s opener was the first of four goals in seven first-half minutes as the Reds overwhelmed their opponents.
Bobby Clark, Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo (a brace) and Mohamed Salah all registered on the scoring sheet.
Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen continued their unbeaten run in all competitions after they came from two goals down to win 3-2 against Qarabag.
Having played 2-2 from the first leg, the German side started trailing 2-0 and looking to exit the competition before the comeback began.
The Xabi Alonso side scored three goals with orward Patrik Schik netting his second stoppage-time goal to break the hearts of Qarabag FK.
They go through to the quarterfinals 5-4 on aggregate, and remain top of the German Bundesliga.
Elsewhere, West Ham thrashed Freiburg 5-0 to go through 5-1 on aggregate. Brighton defeated Roma 1-0 but exited the competition as they lost 4-1 on aggregate.
Atalanta defeated Sporting 2-1 to go through to the last eight 3-2 on aggregate. Villarreal beat Marseille 3-1 but the latter advanced with 5-3 on aggregate.
AC Milan knocked out Slavia Prague 7-3 on aggregate, while Benfica knocked out Rangers after 3-2 aggregate victory.
