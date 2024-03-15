Peseiro rules out Super Eagles return

Former Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro has put speculations to rest after he categorically said he was fully done with the team.

There had been speculations that the Portuguese could make an instant return to his role as manager of the Nigerian national team.

Ripples Nigeria had reported in February how Peseiro left the post following the expiration of his contract after 22 months in charge.

Peseiro led the Super Eagles to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire, where they finished second behind the hosts.

In a media chat with Sports Italia, the 63-year-old said: “As I said, my work with the Super Eagles is over.

“It was gratifying to coach players of such quality, with my staff we managed to do well in this sense, but the time has come to move on to another project.”

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is set to announce a new coach for the Super Eagles next month, but it is yet to be known who gets the role.

A number of top coaches including; Emmanuel Amuneke, Sunday Oliseh, Finidi George, Daniel Amokachi and Antonio Conceicao among others have reportedly applied for the job.

