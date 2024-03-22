Sports
Super Eagles defeat Ghana’s Black Stars in friendly
The Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated 10-man Black Stars of Ghana 2-1 in an international friendly game played in Morocco on Friday.
Goals from Cyriel Dessers and Ademola Lookman helped Nigeria seal the victory, earning interim coach Finidi George his first win.
Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew scored the consolation goal for Ghana, who are now winless in their last six games.
Read Also: New Super Eagles’ jerseys unveiled
The Black Stars, led by returning coach Otto Addo, played most part of the second half with 10 men after Jerome Opoku was shown a straight red card.
Former Bendel Insurance defender Benjamin Tanimu made his first appearance for the Eagles, while Wilfred Ndidi captained the side.
The Super Eagles will be back in action on Tuesday, 26 March when they will take on Mali in another friendly to also hold in Morocco.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...