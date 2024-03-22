Super Eagles defeat Ghana’s Black Stars in friendly

The Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated 10-man Black Stars of Ghana 2-1 in an international friendly game played in Morocco on Friday.

Goals from Cyriel Dessers and Ademola Lookman helped Nigeria seal the victory, earning interim coach Finidi George his first win.

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew scored the consolation goal for Ghana, who are now winless in their last six games.

The Black Stars, led by returning coach Otto Addo, played most part of the second half with 10 men after Jerome Opoku was shown a straight red card.

Former Bendel Insurance defender Benjamin Tanimu made his first appearance for the Eagles, while Wilfred Ndidi captained the side.

The Super Eagles will be back in action on Tuesday, 26 March when they will take on Mali in another friendly to also hold in Morocco.

