Nigerian boxers shine at African Games with eight gold medals

Nigerian boxers displayed great courage at the African Games holding in Accra, Ghana, securing most of the gold medals on Friday.

In a show of grace and beauty, Nigerian representatives won eight gold medals to add to the collection of the country’s contigent.

Friday was the last day of boxing action at the Games, and Nigerian Boxers recorded resounding victories in their different categories.

The boxers clinched wins in eight of the 10 finals they qualified for.

Women landed five gold medals in their categories, while men got three gold medals. Nigeria also won two silver medals.

The eight gold medalists for the women are Jacinta Umunnakwe (81kg), Blessing Oraekwe- women’s (70kg), Cynthia Ogunsemilore (60kg), Patricia Mbata (75kg), and Joy Nene Ojo (57kg).

For the men, the three gold medal winners are Ifeanyi Onyekwere (92+kg), Adams Olaore (92kg) and Omole Dolapo- (57kg)

Shukura Kareem (54kg) and Zainab Adeshina (50kg) won silver medals.

The 13th African Games, which comes to a close today (Saturday) sees Team Nigeria maintain second place on the medal table with 47 gold, 35 silver and 43 bronze medals.

Egypt remain top with 98 gold, 45 silver and 42 bronze while South Africa occupy third with 32 gold, 32 silver and 42 bronze.

