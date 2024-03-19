Falconets, a win away from successfully defending African Games title

Nigeria’s Falconets are just a victory away from successfully defending the African Games women’s football title.

The Nigerian girls advanced to the final of the competition after recording a 2-0 win against Uganda in the semi-finals on Monday.

Victory was sealed through second-half goals from Okah Adaobi and Chiamaka Okwuchukwu, who scored in the 74th minute and on 89 minutes respectively.

Read Also: Falconets reach W’Cup playoffs after beating Tanzania in Abuja

It is now three wins in three games for the Christopher Danjuma-led side, having kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 win against Morocco before thrashing Senegal 4-0 in their second game.

The Falconets, defending champions of the African Games women’s football event, will face Senegal or Ghana in the final on Thursday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now