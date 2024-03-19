Sports
Falconets, a win away from successfully defending African Games title
Nigeria’s Falconets are just a victory away from successfully defending the African Games women’s football title.
The Nigerian girls advanced to the final of the competition after recording a 2-0 win against Uganda in the semi-finals on Monday.
Victory was sealed through second-half goals from Okah Adaobi and Chiamaka Okwuchukwu, who scored in the 74th minute and on 89 minutes respectively.
Read Also: Falconets reach W’Cup playoffs after beating Tanzania in Abuja
It is now three wins in three games for the Christopher Danjuma-led side, having kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 win against Morocco before thrashing Senegal 4-0 in their second game.
The Falconets, defending champions of the African Games women’s football event, will face Senegal or Ghana in the final on Thursday.
