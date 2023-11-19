Falconets reach W’Cup playoffs after beating Tanzania in Abuja

The Falconets of Nigeria have advanced to the final stage of the 2024 FIFA women’s World Cup qualifying series.

The Falconets defeated Tanzania 2-1 in their third-round second-leg match on Sunday in Abuja to advance 3-2 on aggregate.

The Falconets took the lead in the 20th minute thanks to Janet Akekoromowei, but Jamila Rajani Mnunduka tied the score at the 25th minute.

Read Also: Super Eagles drop points again in W’Cup race after draw vs Zimbabwe

Comfort Folorunsho gave the Falconets a 2-1 lead in the 60th minute, which ended up being the winning score.

In the last qualifying round, the Falconets will play Burundi, with the victor receiving one of four African tickets to the World Cup in Columbia.

Burundi defeated DR Congo 1-0 in the second leg following a 3-2 loss in the first leg to go to the playoffs.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now