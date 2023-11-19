Sports
Falconets reach W’Cup playoffs after beating Tanzania in Abuja
The Falconets of Nigeria have advanced to the final stage of the 2024 FIFA women’s World Cup qualifying series.
The Falconets defeated Tanzania 2-1 in their third-round second-leg match on Sunday in Abuja to advance 3-2 on aggregate.
The Falconets took the lead in the 20th minute thanks to Janet Akekoromowei, but Jamila Rajani Mnunduka tied the score at the 25th minute.
Read Also: Super Eagles drop points again in W’Cup race after draw vs Zimbabwe
Comfort Folorunsho gave the Falconets a 2-1 lead in the 60th minute, which ended up being the winning score.
In the last qualifying round, the Falconets will play Burundi, with the victor receiving one of four African tickets to the World Cup in Columbia.
Burundi defeated DR Congo 1-0 in the second leg following a 3-2 loss in the first leg to go to the playoffs.
