Sports
Morocco cruise to victory over Tanzania to begin AFCON race
One of the pre-tournament favourites Morocco cruised to a 3-0 victory over Tanzania in their opening Group F game at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
The Atlas Lions sealed the convincing win over 10-man Tanzania to top their group.
Morocco took the lead on the half hour when Romain Saiss pounced after Hakim Ziyech’s swerving free-kick was palmed back into danger.
Read Also: Mane stars as Senegal begin AFCON defence with Gambia win
Tanzania had Novatus Miroshi sent off with 20 minutes left and Azzedine Ounahi’s scored for the Moroccans to double the lead.
Youssef En-Nesyri then converted Achraf Hakimi’s cross to round off victory for the World Cup semi-finalists.
Tanzania, on their third appearance at the Afcon finals and still awaiting a first victory, struggled for rhythm.
In the group’s other game, former winners DR Congo and Zambia shared the spoils in a 1-1 scoreline later on Wednesday.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...