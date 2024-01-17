Morocco cruise to victory over Tanzania to begin AFCON race

One of the pre-tournament favourites Morocco cruised to a 3-0 victory over Tanzania in their opening Group F game at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Atlas Lions sealed the convincing win over 10-man Tanzania to top their group.

Morocco took the lead on the half hour when Romain Saiss pounced after Hakim Ziyech’s swerving free-kick was palmed back into danger.

Tanzania had Novatus Miroshi sent off with 20 minutes left and Azzedine Ounahi’s scored for the Moroccans to double the lead.

Youssef En-Nesyri then converted Achraf Hakimi’s cross to round off victory for the World Cup semi-finalists.

Tanzania, on their third appearance at the Afcon finals and still awaiting a first victory, struggled for rhythm.

In the group’s other game, former winners DR Congo and Zambia shared the spoils in a 1-1 scoreline later on Wednesday.

