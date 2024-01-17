Sports
Ivan Toney eight-month ban from football ends
Brentford striker Ivan Toney has announced the end of his eight-month ban from football with a social media post declaring he was “free”.
Toney will now be able to play for the Bees after admitting 232 breaches of the Football Association’s betting rules.
Toney, who has been out since the middle of May 2023, will return to the Premier League for their home game with Nottingham Forest on January 20th.
The 27-year-old forward has scored 32 goals in 64 Premier League games for Brentford.
Read Also: Brentford’s Ivan Toney set to return from eight-month ban
Bees manager Thomas Frank, has also expressed delight in the striker’s return.
“He missed playing football, missed being part of the team. It’s a team he’s really enjoying being part of, with some good mates, enjoying their football together, enjoying playing for Brentford and for the fans.” Thomas said.
Toney, who is linked with transfer interests from Arsenal and Chelsea, says he is focused on repaying the club for supporting him during his break from football.
Amosun OluwaSeyi
