Brentford’s Ivan Toney set to return from eight-month ban

Brentford striker Ivan Toney says he feels like repaying the club for the way they supported him during his eight-month ban after admitting 232 breaches of the Football Association’s betting rules.

During an interview with Sky Sports and the Daily Mirror, Toney spoke in-depth about his time out of the game after serving his ban.

The Brentford striker, who had been out since the middle of May 2023, will return to the Premier League for their home game with Nottingham Forest on January 20th.

Toney is expected to return back with speculation over his Brentford future with the striker linked to both Arsenal and Chelsea and question marks about whether he is the same player who scored 20 Premier League goals last season.

However, the England international is confident he can help Brentford avoid relegation in the second half of the season and is capable of firing them to safety with goals.

“The club was right behind me from the first bit. The fans were behind me, which was a massive part,” Toney said.

Brentford are seen in good light for standing by their players, a controversy clubs like Manchester United falls short of.

By Amosun OluwaSeyi

