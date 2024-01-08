Sports
Brentford’s Ivan Toney set to return from eight-month ban
Brentford striker Ivan Toney says he feels like repaying the club for the way they supported him during his eight-month ban after admitting 232 breaches of the Football Association’s betting rules.
During an interview with Sky Sports and the Daily Mirror, Toney spoke in-depth about his time out of the game after serving his ban.
The Brentford striker, who had been out since the middle of May 2023, will return to the Premier League for their home game with Nottingham Forest on January 20th.
Toney is expected to return back with speculation over his Brentford future with the striker linked to both Arsenal and Chelsea and question marks about whether he is the same player who scored 20 Premier League goals last season.
Read Also: Arsenal denied place in FA Cup Fourth Round as Liverpool overpower North London side
However, the England international is confident he can help Brentford avoid relegation in the second half of the season and is capable of firing them to safety with goals.
“The club was right behind me from the first bit. The fans were behind me, which was a massive part,” Toney said.
Brentford are seen in good light for standing by their players, a controversy clubs like Manchester United falls short of.
By Amosun OluwaSeyi
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...