EPL: Everton claim first win of season vs Brentford after Man City extend 100% start

Everton have claimed their first win of the Premier League season as they defeated Brentford 3-1 on Saturday night.

The Toffees have gone five games without a win, but put up a fine performance at Gtech Community Stadium to seal a big win.

Goals from substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Abdoulaye Doucoure and captain James Tarkowski were enough for the visitors while Mathias Jensen scores for the hosts.

Earlier in the day, champions Manchester City defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 to maintain their perfect start to the season.

Phil Foden opened the scoring with a fine effort from Kyle Walker assist before Erling Haaland headed in the second, both in the first half of the encounter at the Etihad Stadium.

In the other Premier League games on Saturday, Crystal Palace played a goalless draw with visiting Fulham, while Luton FC played a 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

