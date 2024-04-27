Akinmurele emerges YPP governorship candidate in Ondo

Mr. John Akinmurele on Saturday emerged the Young Progressives Party (YPP) governorship candidate in the November 16 election in Ondo State.

Akinmurele was elected by 89 out of the 90 delegates that took part in the primary election held in Akure.

The YPP chairman in the state,, Dotun Ojon, expressed happiness at the smooth conduct of the election.

He urged the party’s supporters to work for the candidate’s success in the election

