Akeredolu’s ex-deputy, Agboola Ajayi, wins PDP governorship ticket in Ondo

A former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, on Thursday emerged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the state.

He polled 264 votes to defeat six other candidates in the primary election held in Akure, the state capital.

A former member of the House of Representatives, Kolade Akinjo, scored 157 votes to finish in second position.

A former Secretary- General of the pan Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, Chief Sola Ebiseni, garnered 99 votes while Adeolu Akinwumi got 64 votes in the exercise.

Other aspirants are – Bamidele Akingboye (24), John Mafo (9) and Bosun Arebuwa (2).

Ajayi served as the deputy governor to the late former governor Rotimi Akeredolu before he was removed in 2020.

