Politics
APC sweeps Gombe local council election
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all the 11 chairmanship and 114 councillorship seats in Saturday’s local council election in Gombe State.
The Chairman of the Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission (GOSIEC), Saidu Shehu Awak, announced the outcome of the election on Saturday evening in the state capital.
He said five political parties – Accord Party, All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Young People Party (YPP), and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) fielded candidates in the election.
According to him, APC won all the councillorship seats unopposed.
