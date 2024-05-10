IMF warns Nigerian govt on amendment of CBN Act

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that the ongoing amendment to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act would weaken the apex bank’s autonomy.

The IMF gave the warning in its report on Article IV consultation with Nigeria released on Thursday.

The Bretton Wood institution, however, commended the government’s efforts at checking the inflation and restoring market confidence.

It also noted the importance of sustaining the current tight monetary policy stance to put prices on a downward path; maintaining exchange rate flexibility; and building reserves.

It would be recalled that a bill to amend the CBN 2007 Act 2007 passed second reading at the Senate in February.

The bill particularly seeks to limit the tenure of the CBN governor to a single non-renewal tenure of six years; the establishment of a committee to coordinate monetary and fiscal policies; subject the CBN budget to NASS approval, publication of its policies; a change in the leadership of the bank’s board of governors, increase loan advances to federal government from 5% to 10%; among others.

READ ALSO: Reps amend CBN Act to stop governor from politics

But in the report, the IMF urged caution, saying that such a move could hamper the apex bank’s independence and harm monetary policy management.

“Directors supported the authorities’ intentions to shift to an inflation targeting regime and recommended strengthening central bank independence and communication to ensure a successful transition.

“They recommended caution regarding amendments to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act that might weaken the central bank’s autonomy. They encouraged further progress in implementing the outstanding recommendations from the 2021 safeguards assessment,” it stated.

By: Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now